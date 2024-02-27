Bhumi Pednekar completes 9 years in Bollywood, expresses gratitude

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', is now nine years old in the industry.

On Tuesday, her first film completed nine years ever since it hit the theatres.

Recalling working in the film, Bhumi took to Instagram and dropped the film's most popular and melodious track 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'.

"9 years since my life changed. Thank you for all the love," she captioned the post.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' revolves around a school dropout named Prem, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi). The couple come closer when they took part in a race, which involved Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.The movie also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently basking in the success of Netflix's film 'Bhakshak'.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

On receiving love from the audience, Bhumi said, "As an actor, nothing is more joyous than unanimous praise from the film industry, media and audience about one's performance. I'm very emotional and passionate about my work, every film of mine has a special place in my heart. For me, Bhakshak is at the top of that heap because of the powerful story that it is saying and also because I play a woman who is the agent of change."

She added, "That is rare in Indian cinema as very few films empower a woman be leaders of change, to be the ones who better society. I have always believed in playing women who are powerful, who contribute to nation building and who empower fellow women to stand up against injustice, and patriarchy and are vocal about their rights and needs."

Bhumi also thanked the makers for giving her an opportunity to headline 'Bhakshak'."I thank my director Pulkit, Red Chillies and the writer Jyotsana Nath for giving me a project that has allowed me to act from my heart. I'm thrilled with the love that is coming my way. It tells me that I have picked a right project that has touched the hearts of people. It also tells me that people want to see me do meaningful stories that are content forward," she shared.

