Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional after receiving standing ovation for ‘Thank You For Coming’ at Toronto Festival

Toronto [Canada], September 16 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Thank You For Coming’ had its grand gala debut at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. After receiving an overwhelming response and a standing ovation for her performance, the actor got emotional.

Actors of 'Thank You For Coming' including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila hit the red carpet of TIFF with none other than Anil Kapoor. Director Karan and producer Ektaa R Kapoor were also present.

They all walked the red carpet together in style. They all grooved to the beats of dhol while entering the venue.

Kusha Kapila shared the pictures and videos from the gala premiere of the film and wrote, "here's to KANIKA KAPOOR aka @bhumipednekar who took the stage and all the hearts in the room."

At the premiere Bhumi broke down, overwhelmed with the love that her performance and the film received from audiences at the film festival.

Ahead of the premiere Bhumi recently said in a statement, "As an Indian actor I feel proud to represent my country globally at such an esteemed event. The film conveys a very special and important message. It celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are in search of love and how they want to live their life freely. It is very encouraging to see that the jury at TIFF deemed this as a significant theme to be reflected on. I look forward to showing the world through Thank You For Coming, how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today."

'Thank You For Coming' delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. "Thank You For Coming" was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

