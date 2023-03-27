Bhumi Pednekar is the face of sustainability in India

‘What matters most is that we become conscious to protect our planet!’ - this headline for wires for today & papers for tom India today, like all global countries, is facing the deep impact of climate change. Be it debilitating water shortage or destructive floods or irregular rains to earthquakes or the rise in earth’s temperature and its consequent impact on rain cycles or the irreversible impact of pollution, everything is contributing towards ecological imbalance.

The threat to humanity is widespread and is only becoming more and more each year. Actress Bhumi Pednekar has consistently and passionately advocated conservation and protection of the environment and she has started a pan India campaign called Climate Warrior, aimed at raising awareness about climate change and environmental conservation.

Climate Warrior is a concerted social media and online initiative that Bhumi uses to focus on awareness building and engage the people of our country to become more conscious of climate and environment-friendly life choices. It also highlights the work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India to bring about sustainable change to the environment.

Ever since her popularity began to grow, Bhumi has used her star power to regularly highlight issues related to environmental pollution, conservation, as she feels strongly about the future of our planet. Bhumi is now the face of sustainability in India and the most influential voice for climate change in our country.

Bhumi says, “What matters most is that we become conscious to protect our planet. We are already in a crisis and the time to pay heed to this is now. There is a need for all of us to educate ourselves and be aware and conscious citizens who are looking to make a difference. We need to preserve the planet for our future generations.”