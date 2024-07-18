Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I've kept it very simple

Mumbai, July 18 Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of “Daldal”, saying that she loves celebrating it but this year she kept it very simple.

“I brought in my birthday on set. I cut my cake at 12 with friends and family and everybody from my set, from my Daldal set and it was incredible because that's my happy place and it just felt like the right start to my new year,” Bhumi told IANS.

“Otherwise I'm just gonna spend the day at home with my mother, with my family and just people that love me,” the actress added.

Asked if she is big on birthday parties or if she likes time with her family on her big day, Bhumi said: “So this year my birthday is going to be different because usually I'm very very big on birthday parties.”

“I love going all out, I love celebrating my birthday but this year I've kept it very easy, simple, just like me with my closest friends and people that I really really love. Gonna eat one massive, large, phenomenal meal and just keeping it easy.”

Talking about her upcoming web series “Daldal”, Bhumi will play the challenging role of a cop.

Written by Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza and Hussain Haidry, the series will bring to life Vish Dhamija's fictional detective, DCP Rita Ferreira.

Based on Dhamija's second novel, 'Bhendi Bazaar', 'Daldal' follows Fereira as she sets out to catch a serial killer, even as she grapples with her past traumas and present demons.

