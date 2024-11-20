Bhumi Pednekar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boman Irani attend 55th International Film Festival of India

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 : The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in grand style with a dazzling event which was attended by several celebs and eminent personalities.

Bhumi Pednekar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boman Irani, Neetu Chandra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukesh Chhabra and several other celebrities were present at the event.

In a conversation with ANI, film director Madhur Bhandarkar said, "It's great always to be in this festival where producers and filmmakers from across the country come to this festival."

While talking to the media, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am very happy that I came to Goa and I am hosting this year with Abhishek. It is very exciting. This festival has completed 55 years and there are a lot of good things for us. It is a national festival of our country. It is attracting so much international talent. Films are coming from many countries. We are trying to promote young talent from our own country. I think cinema is in the DNA of Indians."

IFFI 2024 has received a record 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, a testament to the festival's growing international standing. IFFI 2024 will present over 180+ international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers.

Actor Boman Irani shared that this is great to see the way this festive is "growing every year".

Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi said, "This year, we will see that the main focus is on the youth. How will the future filmmakers become? Because our country is a country of restless dreams. Where every youth wants to tell their story. And the time has come that our youth can tell their story to the world and this is what we are trying our best at IFFI."

Australia will be the Country of Focus, showcasing a dedicated film package and fostering collaboration with India through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and NFDC. The festival will be Opening with an Australian Film Better Man by Michael Gracey which offers a captivating glimpse into the life of the iconic British popstar Robbie Williams.

Actor Vani Tripathi talked about the festival and said, "This year Australia is the country of focus and we will see producers and makers from Australia."

Actress and film producer Neetu Chandra expressed her excitement as her film is being shown at the festival.

Mukesh Chhabra said that these festivals provide a platform to the youth, "I think eighty per cent of youth get benefits from these festivals. I visit this festival to watch films by young talents."

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat also arrived to attend the festival.

Notably, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The theme of IFFI 2024, 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now', underscores the importance of fresh voices in shaping the future of world cinema.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to 'Philip Noyce', the celebrated and awarded Australian director, known for his exceptional storytelling and mastery in creating suspenseful, culturally resonant films. Noyce's filmography includes iconic films like Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, Salt, The Saint, The Bone Collector and many more. His collaborations with celebrated actors like Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, and Michael Caine, underscore his lasting impact on cinema.

In the Best Feature Film Debut Director award category, 5 International and 2 Indian Films will compete for the coveted Silver Peacock, 10 lakh Indian rupees as a cash prize and a certificate.

IFFI 2024 will also champion diversity and inclusion with 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers, reflecting the festival's commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. The Women in Cinema section will highlight emerging talent and the significant contributions of female filmmakers.

IFFI 2024 will host the 1st IFFiesta, an entertainment extravaganza, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the festival, through the magic of film, music, dance, food, art, and interactive experiences.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28.

