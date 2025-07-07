Bhumi Pednekar marks Guruji Nirmal Singh Maharaj’s birthday with devotion

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Bhumi Pednekar marked the birthday of Guruji Nirmal Singh Maharaj with deep devotion.

She joined the celebrations to pay tribute to her spiritual guide, expressing gratitude for his teachings and blessings. On Monday, Pednekar posted a couple of images from puja at her home and simply captioned it, “With his blessings.” In the image, the actress is seen sitting beside Guruji’s photo, with the floor beautifully decorated with flowers. In the following shots, her family members and friends can be seen offering prayers. Going by the photos, it appears that Bhumi celebrated Guruji’s birthday with her loved ones.

Guruji Chattarpur Wale, also known as Dugri Wale Guruji or Shukrana Guruji, is believed by many to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Born on July 7, 1952, in the village of Dugri in Punjab, his real name is Nirmal Singhji Maharaj. Over the years, he gained a devoted following, including several Bollywood celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and the Kapoor family. Several well-known personalities, including the late actor Rishi Kapoor and political figure Amrik Singh, have hosted Guruji’s satsangs at their homes. Fernandez has also paid a visit to the Shiv Temple founded by Guruji in Delhi.

Meanwhile, speaking of Bhumi Pednekar’s work front, the actress most recently appeared in the Netflix series “The Royals,” where she played Sophia, the CEO of a start-up. The show also featured actors like Ishaan Khatter and Zeenat Aman. She was also seen in the crime thriller “Bhakshak,” inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Looking ahead, Bhumi will be seen in the series “Daldal,” where she takes on the role of a police officer, and in the much-anticipated historical epic “Takht.”

Reflecting on her choice of roles, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress had earlier mentioned that she is naturally inclined towards stories that push her thinking and offer opportunities for personal growth.

Bhumi told IANS, “I just want to be a part of stories that are meaningful, that give me an opportunity to do diverse kinds of roles, that give me an opportunity to challenge whatever my thinking is, because as humans, it's very limited. Stories and cinema most times have helped me expand my world and my universe.”

