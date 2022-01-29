Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her upcoming film 'Badhaai Do'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed the reason behind featuring in 'Badhaai Do'. The actor said that she decided to do the film because she got to portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an "eye-opener" for India.

The trailer of 'Badhaai Do', which also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, dropped recently and it has triggered a conversation about social inclusivity.

The trailer of the film highlighted the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding homosexuality). In the trailer, Bhumi can be seen essaying the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women.

She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character hints that he is also a homosexual.

Bhumi is happy with the reaction that viewers have given to the trailer and said the story of 'Badhaai Do' will be an eye-opener for the people of India.

She expressed, "I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

The actor added, "Badhaai Do is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society. As a human being, I'm drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can't wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' will release in theatres on February 11.

Apart from 'Badhaai Do', Bhumi has an interesting lineup of films that includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', and Aanand L. Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor