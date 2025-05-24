Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Her Character Sandhya From 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha Helped Her Overcome Insecurities

Bhumi Pednekar, a layered and substantial performer, has explored herself as an actress by picking bold, unapologetic, and unorthodox roles. From physically challenging herself in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to heading into self-exploration in Thank You For Coming, Bhumi's filmography defines bold choices, a rare facet seen in modern cinema. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about playing varied roles and also revealed the character to whom she relates the most.

Acknowledging that she has done a wide spectrum of roles, Bhumi says, "I think a character I resonated with the most has to be a mix of what I did in Thank You for Coming and Badhaai Do. I think both these pieces centered around themes of liberation, finding freedom, standing your ground, and being your most authentic self. And to me, these are things that really, really matter because I honestly have been on that path over the last decade. The kind of roles I’ve done have always reflected my pursuit of that liberation and freedom."

Revealing about a character that's closest to her heart, Bhumi says, "And the character closest to my heart has to be from my first film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Because honestly, that girl changed me. She changed my approach to life. She made me fall a little more in love with myself and helped me deal with my insecurities. It’s a never-ending battle. With every passing year, as you grow older, the kinds of insecurities you deal with also change. Every few years, you need some kind of intervention and fortunately for me, my characters and my work give me that intervention."

At times when actresses are inclined towards choosing roles that are glitzy and glamorous, Bhumi's characters tell narratives that are relatable, breathing life into real-life experiences and navigations, such as her role in Thank You For Coming, Badhaai Do, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among others.

Currently, Bhumi Pednekar starred in the recently released royal drama, The Royals. She played the role of Sophia Shekhar, a strong-headed businesswoman with a blend of sass and charm. She received immense love from her admirers for pulling off the role and adding another strong title to her body of work. Now, Bhumi is all set to headline a thriller, Daldal, that's high on performance and will see the actress in a nuanced role yet again. Known for her daring choices, her fans are keen to see what she has in store next.