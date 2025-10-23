Bhumi Pednekar shares excitement ahead of best friend’s wedding

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actress Bhumi Pednekar is all set to celebrate love and friendship as she heads to her best friend’s wedding.

Sharing her excitement on social media, the actress expressed her joy, giving a glimpse of her cheerful mood ahead of the big celebration. Bhumi revealed that she flew from Atlanta to Abu Dhabi on Etihad’s new non-stop service and praised the experience, calling it “chef’s kiss.” She also highlighted the convenience of the US pre-clearance, describing it as a “life saver,” making her journey smooth and hassle-free.

Sharing a series of her photos, the ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ wrote, “Heading to my best friend’s wedding and couldn’t be more excited as you can see! Took @etihad new non-stop Atlanta to Abu Dhabi flight and honestly, the whole experience was chef’s kiss, especially the US pre-clearance, that was such a life saver!.”

The carousel of photos features Bhumi Pednekar striking a variety of poses for the camera. Some candid shots also capture the actress enjoying her time on the flight, including moments spent savoring her meals.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar recently made headlines after she opened up about her struggle with eczema. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress revealed that she dealing with eczema since childhood and was officially diagnosed with three years ago. In a candid moment while doing her makeup in the bathroom, Bhumi pointed out a flare-up, attributing it to factors like frequent travel, an unhealthy diet, and stress.

The 'Badhaai Do' actress said, “So every time I travel or my diet isn't right or I'm stressed- the root cause of all problems, my Eczema flares up. It's so frustrating, cause it's painful and is so uncomfortable. I'll speak about it more soon. Also, the light in this bathroom (sic).”

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar is set to star in the upcoming web series “Daldal,” where she will portray a police officer. Her upcoming projects also include the much-anticipated period drama “Takht.”

