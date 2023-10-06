Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpse from Karan Boolani's birthday celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday morning shared a glimpse from 'Thank You For Coming' director Karan Boolani's birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "Thank You For Coming Into My Life :). What a birthday sir. You are (a red heart emoticon)."

In the video, Karan could be seen standing along with his wife Rhea Kapoor and cutting his birthday cakes.

Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor could also be seen in the video.

Sonam also took to her Instagram account and extended a heartfelt birthday wish for Karan.

She shared a string of throwback pictures on her stories.

She wrote on the first picture, "Happy happy birthday to the best person I know...kind generous and loving @karanboolani Love you."

In the next picture, Karan could be seen holding a toy gun. She captioned the picture, "Hope you always keep your childlike curiosity and your playfulness."

She also shared a family portrait and wrote, "For you family is always first and that makes you up a stand up guy."

Karan is married to actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. The trio has worked together on 'Thank You For Coming', which revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure.

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh formed the main cast of the film.

On working in the film, Bhumi said, "I'm fortunate to have found an incredibly talented director in Karan Boolani and gifted, visionary producers in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. They have given me a film of a lifetime and I couldn't thank them enough. It is an important film for everyone to see - girls and boys because it talks about something that is extremely important and relevant."

She added, "A girl has her rights. A woman has her rights. And she should be celebrated for exercising those rights. TYFC is a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and I'm incredibly proud that I have headlined this movie and been a vehicle to communicate this important message."

The film was also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor