Bhumi Pednekar shares her mom's recycling, reusing hacks

Mumbai, July 22 Actress Bhumi Pednekar, known for her environmental consciousness, shared a video on Monday where she arranged flowers she received for her 35th birthday, commenting that she is becoming more like her mother.

Bhumi, who celebrated her birthday on July 18, posted a reel on Instagram, showing herself rearranging her birthday flowers while wearing a blue and yellow co-ord set.

The video includes the tagline: "Rearranging flowers I received on my bday."

The actress captioned the post: "I'm turning into my Maa... I've seen her reuse, recycle, and upcycle things since we were kids. Doing the same now because why waste these beauties?"

A fan asked in the comments: "What do you do with them after they get dried?"

Bhumi replied, "Put them in my compost bin."

Actress Gulfam Khan commented: "Big task... Too big shoes to fill," to which Bhumi responded, "I agree, Gulu."

On the professional front, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years before making her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

The actress has since starred in movies like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Badhaai Do', 'Lust Stories', 'Durgamati', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Thank You for Coming', 'Bheed', and 'The Lady Killer'.

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Bhakshak', based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

She next has Daldal in the pipeline.

