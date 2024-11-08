Bhumi Pednekar shares qualities that define her Ideal Partner

Mumbai, Nov 8 In a candid conversation with Kusha Kapila, actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed the key qualities she seeks in a partner.

During her appearance on the show “Tinder Swipe Ride”, the actress shared that kindness is the most attractive quality she looks for in a person. Speaking candidly about what matters to her in a relationship, Bhumi emphasized that true beauty lies in how someone treats others.

When asked about the kind of character she would consider her ideal partner in real life, Pednekar shared, “I think at this point I truly want somebody who is kind, who is good to people around them, and is proud of what I am doing. I think it’s so important for your partner to find pride in your achievements.”

For the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress, kindness outweighs looks, whether it’s showing respect to others or supporting each other’s achievements. So, who does she see as the ultimate hero in her love story? It’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic character, Aman, from “Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

In the latest episode, the actress was at her candid best as she made interesting revelations about flirtation, kindness, and the real recipe for lasting love. Bhumi also talked about how embracing self-acceptance has helped her form deep, meaningful connections.

The ‘Bala’ actress also offered a refreshing perspective on dating as she emphasized the importance of staying true to yourself, taking your time, and enjoying the process.

Meanwhile, Bhumi recently jetted off to Goa with Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani. She has been dropping glimpses from her beach vacation on social media. From relaxing by the pool in stylish bikinis, indulging in delicious food, to soaking up the sun on the beaches, the actress has shared every bit of her beach holiday with fans.

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in Mudassar Aziz's upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Additionally, Bhumi is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming romance series “The Royals”, which features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor