Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill dance their heart out in 'Desi Wine' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : After 'Haanji', the makers of 'Thank You For Coming' unveiled a new track titled 'Desi Wine' from the film.

The high-spirited song is composed by Qaran, sung by Nikita Gandi, The Rish and Arjun and lyrics are penned by Qaran and I.P.Singh.

The highlight of the track's music video is Bhumi Pednekar, who dances her heart out with Shehnaaz after consuming alcohol at the party.

One can also spot Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and Sushant Divgikar in groovy mode. At the end of the clip, veteran actor Anil Kapoor makes a special appearance.

Take a look at the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxe-vHeIESO/?hl=en

'Thank You For Coming' is directed by Karan Boolani. It delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Also, it was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Ahead of the premiere Bhumi recently said in a statement, "As an Indian actor I feel proud to represent my country globally at such an esteemed event. The film conveys a very special and important message. It celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are in search of love and how they want to live their life freely. It is very encouraging to see that the jury at TIFF deemed this as a significant theme to be reflected on."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor