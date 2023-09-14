Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill head to Canada for Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto [Canada], September 14 : Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to present their film 'Thank You For Coming' at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The two along with co-stars Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh left for Canada on Wednesday night. They all shared snaps and videos from the flight.

In one of the clips, Shehnaaz is seen interacting with Bhumi.

Sharing the same clip on her Instagram Story, Bhumi wrote, "You are our heart ki heroie @shehnaazgill."

Bhumi and Shehnaaz could be seen twinning in pink sweatshirts.

'Thank You For Coming' is helmed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra.

Anil Kapoor will also attend the special screening of the film at TIFF.

Expressing excitement about the same, Anil Kapoor earlier said, "You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I traveled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between."The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it's showcase on such a hallowed platform!”

'Thank You For Coming' will hit the theatres on October 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor