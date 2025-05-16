Bhumi Pednekar Starrer The Royals Claims Top 10 Spot in 43 Countries Within 5 Days

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter's Netflix drama, The Royals, has created a significant buzz ever since it released on the OTT giant. Within five days, the royal drama is trending at number 1 spot on Netflix in the top 10 non-English shows of the week in seven countries, including India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, UAE, and Mauritius. Additionally, it has also found a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix across 43 countries, including Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and more.

In The Royals, Bhumi embraced an unconventional and layered role all over again, with blends of humour, sass, intensity, and intellect. Celebrated for picking challenging roles, the actress left no stone unturned to pull off the character of a determined, no-nonsense female entrepreneur. Audiences are hailing her ability to bring a seamless flow to the character and not making it look manufactured.

Known for making careful choices of projects, The Royals makes for an addition of another strong title in her body of work. Over the years, the actress has picked roles that range from intensity, grit, rom-coms, to thrillers, and she has never missed hitting the ball out of the park with each role. With her knack for exploring herself as an actress, Bhumi has explored shades of cinema and has made sure to treat her audiences with compelling and engaging dramas.

