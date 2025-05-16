Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Bonding on the Sets of The Royals, Shares How Sisterhood was Formed

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter starrer The Royals has landed on Netflix, and it is receiving rave reviews. During a recently held event, Bhumi opened up about forming a bond with female co-stars on the sets of the royal drama and shared how she connected to the theme. Speaking about the bond she made with Lisa Mishra and Sumukhi Suresh, Bhumi shared, "We met on the first day of the shoot. It was like an instant sisterhood we formed, which is also one of the underlined themes in the show, about how women just unknowingly understand each other's experiences and we just support each other, which was one of my most favourite themes."

Bhumi Pednekar stars as a sophisticated female entrepreneur, Sophia Shekhar, sharing the screen space with Sumukhi Suresh, Lisa Mishra, and Kavya Trehan, among others. Known for picking out-of-the-box roles, Bhumi maintained her graph of bringing something new to the table once again. As a businesswoman, she depicted business intellect, charm, ferocity, and sass. The audience is not only hailing her range as an actress but is also talking about how the role is tailor-made for her. After leaving the audience mighty impressed with The Royals, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Daldal, a series wherein she plays a police officer in the Amazon Prime Video thriller.