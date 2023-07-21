Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured with Disruptor Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar will be honoured with the Disruptor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM) for her impeccable work both on and off-screen.

In her career, she has etched a strong position for herself as a powerhouse performer working on films with strong subjects that matter. In addition, this recognition will also be for her relentless commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability.

The award will be presented to the actor on the festival's opening day, August 11.

Speaking of this honour, Bhumi said, “I am so grateful for having been awarded as the Disruptor of the year by IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take up, the causes that I support and stand up for and for everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for - I strive to live a life of impact. I aim at changing society for the better, by championing representation of women in cinema and fighting for gender inclusivity, and working towards achieving environmental stability. This acknowledgement by IFFM strengthens my belief that I’m following the correct course and making progress in the right direction. I’m thrilled to celebrate the power of cinema and creative spirit with everyone present at IFFM this year. The film festival’s unwavering dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work is truly commendable”

The Award will be presented to Bhumi by a dignitary from the Victorian government, highlighting the collaborative effort between the festival and the government in promoting impactful work in the entertainment industry.

As part of the recognition, she will be engaging in a special fireside chat with a live audience on sustainability, further cementing her role as a catalyst for change.

The festival will take place from August 11 to August 20.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in the thriller film ‘The Ladykiller’ opposite actor Arjun Kapoor.

'The Ladykiller' will chronicle the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', has directed this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor