Bhumi Pednekar to Reprise her Role as Sophia Shekhar in The Royals Season 2? Here's What We Know

Soon after the success of The Royals, the makers were quick to announce the second season of the royal drama. While the first season was led by Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, there weren't any cast confirmations for the second season's cast. However, considering Bhumi's performance as Sophia Shekhar, the actress is rumoured to star in the second season of The Royals. Recently, a source close to Netflix shared updates about the second season's development and delved into Bhumi's involvement in the same.

As per the source, "The Royals Season 2 promises to be more exciting and interesting than the first, with added drama and intrigue. Bhumi Pednekar is being considered for the role of Sophia Shekhar yet again in the second season. She carries the right elements as the character demands, and we're sure she will pull off the character just perfectly. Considering her chemistry with Ishaan Khatter, we are planning on taking the rapport forward. "

Despite facing mixed comments and expressions from the audience after the release of The Royals, Bhumi is determined to stay focused on her work and maintain her track record of delivering engaging performances. Now that she's seemingly confirmed for reprising the role, audiences are curious to see the added potential she brings to the character. As the series also stars Ishaan Khatter as the leading man, it would be exciting to see if he's cast in the second season too.

While the details of The Royals Season 2 are currently kept under wraps, Bhumi already has another interesting project coming up, titled Daldal. Known for exploring various characters and stories, the actress will be seen in an unseen avatar in a narrative that's engaging and exciting, ensuring that all curious eyes are on her!