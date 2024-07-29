Bhumi Pednekar wishes her parents on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Making her parent's anniversary extra special, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a beautiful throwback picture of the couple to mark this day.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi posted a romantic photo of her parents-Satish and Sumitra Pednekar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9_z8kGoUvE/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To the best parents #HappyAnniversary."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and her friends chimed in the comment section.

Samiksha Pednekar wrote, "Love."

One of the users wrote, "Happy anniversary."

Bhumi Pednekar has had a phenomenal Bollywood journey as she transcended from being a casting director to a full-blown Hindi film star. In last 9 years in the industry, her talent and versatility have helped her in bagging some great roles where she relentlessly proved her potential as an actor.

She made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently busy shooting for the series 'Daldal', in which she will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

"Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever," she added.

Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor