Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday: A look at The Royals' star's foodie side

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18, : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss journey has been a topic of interest among fans, owing to her significant transformation through self-care, fitness, and mindful living. From gaining kilos for her debut role in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015 to going slim and fit in her latest, 'The Royals,' the actress' transformation over the years has left fans swooning.

Bhumi never fails to make extensive culinary explorations. Her Instagram handle brings her foodie side to the front, whether it is from her free days at home or at vacations. As the actress turns a year older on July 18, here's a look at her deep love for food.

Goa vacation

From one of her vacations with family to Goa, Bhumi shared a video of her wholesome meal. In the post, she could be seen relishing a plate of pancakes, topped with fruits and cream. "The food is fantabulous!" she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuqiGwCoSkm/

Melbourne localities

In 2023, Bhumi headed for a vacation to Melbourne, Australia, where she used all her time to explore the local food and culture. In one of the pictures, the actress posed with a loaded bread as she munched on the piece with joy.

Street food love

When it comes to street food, the actress has never missed her chance to gorge on some. In one of her posts, Bhumi was seen enjoying a serving of tangy and spicy panipuri from Mumbai's famous Chandru's.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1E3LLyoHL6/

Summer treats

Bhumi is known for being extremely fond of ice creams and can literally have it anytime and anywhere! Her love for ice cream is reflected in one of her vacation pictures from July 2024. "Sunny selfies #Summer2024," she captioned the post.

Cheat days

Despite being on diet-related restrictions, Bhumi has always managed to take out time to have her favourite food. In one post, the actress playfully strolled across the airport and actually got a lot on her plate! From a spiced wrap to hazelnut cappuccino and a full plate of South Indian lunch, the actress enjoyed her meal to the fullest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DErI7KUokma/

On the sets

Bhumi's foodie version has also been to the sets! The actress's recent post on Instagram shows her enjoying bun maska with a cup of tea.

As Bhumi Pednekar rings in her 36th birthday, we're sure she must be already treating her taste buds to her favourite cakes

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor