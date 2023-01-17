Bhumi Pednekar’s Fashion Forward Wardrobe Wins Over Fans and Influencers

Bhumi Pednekar has revealed her stunning fashion sensibilities in recent outings and social media posts. Be it holidaying in Mexico or attending a friend’s wedding event or just a cocktail party, her fashion forward outfit choices have presented a new, less explored side of this brilliant actor for her fans.



Bhumi worked with celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor for her elegant and chic outfits at Filmfare Awards Dubai. Physically she is at her fittest with washboard abs and a super toned body that fits into bold and stylish gowns, dresses and two piece fusion outfits effortlessly. She has earned immense praise for her recent looks, with fans going ga-ga over her western gowns and Indo-western ensembles.



Having had her hands full with 6 films in the making Bhumi has dressed up in her absolute best as a form of self-expression. She said, “I’m happy that my style is being recognised as fashion forward. Like any young woman, I have always been invested in fashion and I have always tried to dress that way I feel. For me, fashion is an extension of my personality and my personality has various shades and facets and I’m only exploring and reflecting that in the way I’m dressing up now. I have just embraced who I am truly and I think that’s what’s working for me big time. I’m loving this phase that I’m in and I’m dressing up to please myself and no one else.”



Bhumi carries experimental cuts and fits easily, and sets fashion goals for fans as well as fashion influencers everywhere.