Bhumika Chawla reflects on Switzerland trip with her little one as she bids farewell to the year

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Bhumika Chawla took a moment to look back on a year filled with cherished memories as she shared glimpses from her Switzerland vacation on social media.

The trip, which she enjoyed with her little one, also gave her the chance to reunite with close friends, making it even more special. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her where she is seen enjoying the vacation with her family. In the caption, she wrote, “Memories … as this year comes to an end … and another year passes by … leaving memories behind . Switzerland this year - end of May and June first week. A trip with my little one to meet my friend. @aspicelady and family thank you for making it so special #switzerland #aesch #grindelwald🇨🇭 #basel.”

The video captures Bhumika Chawla’s cherished moments with her husband, Bharat Thakur, and their son, Yash. The ‘Tere Naam’ actress is seen exploring popular tourist destinations in Switzerland, soaking in the scenic beauty, and posing happily with her son. The heartwarming clip offered a glimpse into her memorable family getaway.

On the professional front, Bhumika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film “Euphoria.” The upcoming film, which is said to revolve around crimes against women, marks the reunion of Bhumika and director Gunasekhar after nearly two decades. Along with Bhumika, the project boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Naidu, among others.

In addition to this, Bhumika Chawla will also be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan in “Kesar Singh,” an inspiring and emotionally driven slice-of-life drama. Talking about the film, Chawla had earlier said, “This film came to me like a blessing. Kesar’s journey is emotional, inspiring, and beautifully human. Working with Arbaaz has been wonderful, and being part of such a meaningful story feels truly special. Cannot wait for the audiences to witness Kesar Singh’s journey on screen.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor