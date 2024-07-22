Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh attend funeral of Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin and actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar, who died due to prolonged illness, was cremated in Mumbai on Monday.

The funeral of the young girl was attended by several members of the Indian film industry. From Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh to Jaaved Jaaferi, many reached the crematorium to pray for the departed soul and to be with the bereaved family.

Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, also attended the funeral. They looked inconsolable as they bid goodbye to their sister.

Tishaa's funeral was originally slated to be held on Sunday but was postponed after the aircraft carrying it was reportedly diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather.

Tishaa's death undoubtedly leaves a void in the Kumar family. Tishaa's most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

