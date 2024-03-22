Bhutanese artists dive into Indian culture, perform on Hindi songs for PM Modi during his two-day visit to Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 : India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country, Bhutanese artists dived into Indian culture with songs featured prominently in the cultural celebrations at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu on Friday.

In the presence of PM Modi, a group of Bhutanese artists dressed in traditional attire performed songs including 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', 'Nagada sang dhol', and 'Dharti sunhari ambar neela'. Radiating festive vibes, the performers wore traditional attire.

PM Modi, on a two-day state visit, called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu and attended a cultural program at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of the Bhutan King.

Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people, who turned out in large numbers to accord him a warm reception in Bhutan.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up along the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kilometres from Paro to Thimphu. Hundreds of locals awaited Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the palace.

After he arrived at the Tashichho Dzong Palace earlier today, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome there. During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programs to further enhance the India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

PM Modi also received a special welcome at his hotel in Thimphu as youngsters from Bhutan gave a cultural performance of Garba on a song written by PM Modi. Making the Gujarati folk dance more graceful, youngsters wore Gujarat's traditional attire, Ghagra-choli, and Kurta Paijama.

The performance was staged after PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the hotel in Bhutan's national capital, Thimphu. The members of the Indian community, upon meeting PM Modi, expressed their happiness and said that they felt honoured to meet him.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007. Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

