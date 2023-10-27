Bhuvan Bam as 'Titu Mama' on fire with his hilarious punches in 'Takeshi's Castle' Indian Reboot trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Finally, the makers of the iconic Japanese game show 'Takeshi's Castle' have unveiled the highly awaited trailer.

Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam's alter ego 'Titu Mama' takes us through the nostalgia-filled game show's format and introduces us to the main characters, including the great Takeshi Kitano.

The official page of Prime Video India took to Instagram and shared the video on Firday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy5FVLqyiB9/

They captioned the post, "mama nahi ruk rahe ab! Takeshi's Castle ft. #BhuvanOnPrime, Nov 2. Trailer Out Now!"

In the trailer, Bhuvan Bam as 'Titu Mama' is seen paying tribute to the show's seasoned commentator and beloved fan-favorite, Jaaved Jaffrey, along with a nod to his iconic film, "Jajantaram Mamantaram''.

As shown in the video, the revival keeps the core of the original show, in which over 100 contestants race through one wild obstacle after another in the hopes of winning a million yen in prize money.

Returning after more than three decades, this brand-new version of the cult-classic game show retains all the eccentric, adrenaline-fueled elements of the original version.

Bhuvan Bam said, "Takeshi's Castle has been an integral part of my formative years and the commentary by Javed sir is etched as a core memory that still cracks me up everytime I think of it. So, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of its reboot, my excitement was boundless. As I previewed the new version, glimpses of which can be seen in the trailer, I decided that Titu Mama from BB Ki Vines, with his desi accent, uncle-next-door personality and unique perspectives, would be the perfect fit to provide commentary to this show's reboot. I am thankful to Prime Video for giving me this chance to work on a show that was my go-to comfort watch. I sincerely hope that the audience will cherish the game-show reboot, and my narration in it."

The eight-episode series will stream on Prime Video in India from November 2.

