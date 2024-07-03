Bhuvan Bam has this to say about second season of 'Dhindora'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set to come up with the second season of 'Dhindora'.

In a heartfelt video shared on his social media platforms recently, Bhuvan reflected on the incredible journey of BB Ki Vines over the past nine years. He expressed gratitude to his loyal fanbase for their unwavering support.

The highlight of the video was a glimpse into the scripting process of 'Dhindora' Season 2.

"Celebrating nine years of BB Ki Vines is a significant milestone, and what better way to commemorate this occasion than by sharing a sneak peek into 'Dhindora' Season 2," said Bhuvan Bam in his video. "We are currently in the middle of almost finalising the script and are in talks with platforms for making it happen and to make the show bigger than before and reach a bigger audience with a platform. It's a full romance comedy drama around Titu mama and his life".

He is yet to disclose more information regarding the second season of 'Dhindora'.

