Bhuvan Bam Is An Exception: Anurag Kashyap On Makers Casting Influencers Over Actors

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has recently made a factual yet strong statement of growing number of filmmakers casting influencers and not actors. He however clarified that some influencers are also good actors. He praised popular content creator and actor, Bhuvan Bam for his acting skills. In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag lauded Bhuvan's acting skills, stating, "Makers are casting influencers, not actors. But some influencers are good actors. Like Bhuvan Bam. He is a good actor." This accolade and validation means a lot to the young actor and creator.

Anurag Kashyap's endorsement is particularly significant given his stature in the industry. Known for his cult classics and impactful storytelling, Anurag's opinion holds considerable weight among both peers and audiences. His acknowledgment of Bhuvan's talent is a testament to the latter's growing prowess in the acting realm.

Reflecting on this high praise, Bhuvan Bam shared his excitement on his social media platform that This comment from Anurag sir has made his day "(Arey yaar, Din Ban Gaya)".