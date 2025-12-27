Bhuvan Bam on first quarter of 21st century: Bollywood earlier felt distant

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actor-creator Bhuvan Bam believes the most defining change in the first quarter of the 21st century has been access.

Talking about the evolving entertainment landscape, Bhuvan said that Bollywood once felt distant and largely inaccessible, but technology has broken those barriers.

“For me, the biggest shift is access. Bollywood earlier felt distant and almost closed off. Today, audiences are part of the journey right from the start. Technology and digital platforms have completely changed how stories are found, shared, and talked about,” Bhuvan told IANS.

Today, audiences are no longer just viewers, they become part of a project’s journey from its very beginning, feels Bhuvan.

He added: “What surprised me most is how adaptable audiences are. They move easily between a phone screen and a theatre, between short-form content and full-length films. Engagement isn’t passive anymore.”

“People participate, react, and respond, and that’s pushed creators to be more honest and more fearless.”

Bhuvan first released a music video of a song named "Teri Meri Kahani" which was sung by him in 2016. This was followed by other music videos of songs sung by him such as "Sang Hoon Tere", "Safar", "Rahguzaar", "Bas Mein", "Ajnabee" and "Heer Ranjha". He also appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, along with Divya Dutta.

He began a new digital series in 2018 on YouTube called Titu Talks, where he plays one of his characters named Titu Mama who interviews his guests in a funny manner. The first episode featured Shah Rukh Khan as the first guest.

In 2021 released the web series Dhindora on YouTube, with eight episodes. For that web series, he sang two songs namely "Saazish" and "Bann Gayi Zindagi". In 2023, he made his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar and Rafta Rafta.

Bhuvan will next be seen in The Revolutionaries, a period drama web series directed by Nikkhil Advani. The series is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal,and tells the stories of the lives of young Indian freedom fighters who believed armed resistance was essential to ending British colonial rule.

