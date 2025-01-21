Bhuvan Bam shares clean shaven look from new project

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actor and content-creator Bhuvan Bam, who is one India’s biggest YouTubers, and is known for ‘Taaza Khabar’, is letting go of his facial hair.

The actor, who is known for his light beard and scruff and longer hairdo, has shared a clean-shaven selfie with completely chopped shorter hair on his social media.

Bhuvan, who has a reputation for experimenting with his appearance to suit various roles and moods, has rarely opted for a clean-shaven look. As per a source close to the actor, the clean shaven look of the actor is for a new project.

The source said, “Bhuvan’s clean-shaven look is part of an exciting new project he’s working on. While the details are being kept under wraps, fans won’t have to wait long to find out what’s in store. This transformation reflects his commitment to evolving as an artist and adapting to the needs of his roles.”

While his previous looks exuded a rugged charm, his new appearance is being described as refreshing and bold, marking a departure from his signature style.

Last year, Bhuvan breached the 5 billion mark on his official YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. His channel crossed 5 billion views, standing as a testament to his popularity. In a country with a population of 1.4 billion, reaching 5 billion views, almost three times the population of India, is a remarkable feat.

The views are calculated as cumulative of the views across all his videos.

Prior to that, his childhood dream of working with Swanand Kirkire came true on the 2nd season of his hit streaming show ‘Taaza Khabar’.

‘Taaza Khabar’ also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and J. D. Chakravarthy.

It follows the story of Vasant ‘Vasya’ Gawade, a sanitation worker who can predict the future and creates curls in his life and everyone around him.

