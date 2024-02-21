Bhuvan Bam’s life goal for 2024: Staying healthy and fit

Mumbai, Feb 21 Bhuvan Bam, who is one of the biggest YouTubers of India and has acted in the webseries ‘Taaza Khabar’, has shared that being healthy and fit is his top priority for 2024. Bhuvan has embarked on a journey of physical transformation.

For the same, he is undergoing rigorous physical training under the guidance of fitness expert Pranit Shilimkar. Bhuvan attributes his desire to transform owing to having been busy for over a year with writing content and scripts, and wanted to bring about a change in his lifestyle.

Talking about the same, the actor shared: “This year, being healthy and fit is my top-notch priority. I believe that a strong body breeds a strong mind, and I want to ensure that I am at my best both physically and mentally to tackle the challenges ahead.”

Last month, Bhuvan bought a bungalow in the national capital's posh Greater Kailash area for Rs 11 crore. According to the sources, the famous YouTuber has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 77 lakh for his South Delhi house.

The sources said that the land area of his new house is around 1,937 square feet and the total area of the bungalow is 2,233 square feet, which is supported by the documents of the swanky property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor