"Big achievement": Rajnikanth attends oath ceremony of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Megastar Rajinikanth attended the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Clad in a white outfit, Rajinikanth was seen in his signature style at the grand ceremony

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/27Zp5edH1m—(@ANI) June 9, 2024

Earlier today, speaking to media persons at the airport, the actor expressed his admiration for Modi's consecutive third term as Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM," he said.

Rajinikanth also congratulated Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman for recording a predominant vote share in the election.

The national capital of India was abuzz with excitement and anticipation.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from various walks of life, adding a touch of glamour and prestige to the auspicious occasion.

One of the highlights of the evening was the arrival of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who attended the ceremony in his formal attire, donning a pink shirt and black pants.

Kumar also met Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati and BJP MP-elect Dharmendra Pradhan at the event.

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in stylish black attire, also arrived at the event.

Other stars from the film fraternity including Anupam Kher, Vikrant Massey, Rajkumar Hirani, and producer Mahaveer Jain also attended the oath ceremony in Delhi.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani were also present.

The main highlight of the evening, however, was the momentous occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming office for a third consecutive term. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers also took their oath, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in India's political landscape.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections paved the way for this historic moment. Securing an impressive 293 seats in the lower house of the Indian parliament, PM Modi's party exceeded the minimum majority figure of 272 seats, solidifying their position as the ruling party.

Notably, PM Modi joins the ranks of India's esteemed leaders who have won a third term, following the country's founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. As the evening ceremony approached, the streets of Delhi were adorned with vibrant posters featuring the PM-designate, symbolizing the excitement and support of the public.

To ensure a smooth and secure event, around 1,100 traffic police personnel were deployed by the Delhi Police. An advisory was also issued to the public, detailing the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates attending the oath ceremony.

Ia testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, several leaders and state heads from neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region were invited as distinguished guests to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

This gesture highlighted India's commitment to fostering strong relationships with its neighbouring countries and strengthening regional cooperation.

