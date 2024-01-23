Big B, Abhishek Bachchan greet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayhodhya's grand Ram Mandir, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the event.

Devotees celebrated with enthusiasm the historical moment of the 'Pran Pratishthan' ceremony on Monday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Uttar Pradesh CM shared the pictures and wrote, "Ram-Ram to everyone! May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram be upon all of you."

सबको राम-राम! आप सभी पर प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा बनी रहे।@SriSri@SrBachchan@juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/avmQBjNMKl — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024

Following the ceremony, Big B and Abhishek, who had arrived in Ayodhya on Monday were seen meeting with Yogi Adityanath.

Amitabh Bacchan was seen greeting Adityanath with folded hands and speaking with him before Abhishek joined them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also pictured exchanging pleasantries with Amitabh Bachchan on Monday.

PM Modi, who led the rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at his majestic abode in Ayodhya, was seen greeting the 'Big B' with folded hands which the actor returning the gesture.

Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan had recently purchased a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya

Confirming the development, Shanti Bhushan Choubey, the registrar of Ayodhya Registrar toldearlier, "As part of the same agreement, two documents have been presented...it is a 10,000 square feet plot for which a transaction of Rs 9 crore has been done. The second party, who happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, gave his agreement to the purchase while his attorney, Rajesh Yadav, executed it."

Besides Big and Abhishek, several other A-listers and who's who of the Indian film and entertainment industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

The Ram Lalla idol was unvieled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi.

