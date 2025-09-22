Big B celebrates Navratri by talking about 'woman empowerment' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Mumbai, Sep 22 Navratri is a festival that celebrates the strength and courage of women in various forms. Keeping with the spirit of the auspicious festival, Amitabh Bachchan will host a couple of inspiring women from various walks of life during the latest episode of his reality game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

The latest promo of the show has Big B paying tribute to the unmatched power of a woman, saying that God has sent his divine energy on earth in the form of a woman.

From a Gold medal in economics to struggling to make ends meet after the death of the father, to being judged for looking a little different, to becoming your mother's ultimate strength, every contestant has a tale full of challenges and motivation. Amitabh was seen praising each constant for overcoming their limitations and showing the courage to live life on their own terms.

On Saturday, Big B used his blog to share his views about the changing dynamics of appreciation across generations, stressing the importance of cherishing applause.

He dropped a photo from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati" on his blog, which showed the live audience giving the Bollywood legend a standing ovation and applauding as he waved at them.

He wrote: “Ye taaliyan ki goonj humein jeevit rakhti hai, inhe kabhi bhi bhoolna nahi chahiye! (These echoes of claps keep us alive; they must never be forgotten).”

Talking about the generational shift in values, the 'Paa' actor added: “The young have their own standards of belief and praise and dislike... the elders have a connect with what has passed …What the next Gen will do is a mystery… And it should be (sic.)”

Before that, Amitabh also spoke about simplicity, satisfaction, and true learnings of life.

“Each day a learning .. a learning of the simplicity of life and living .. of the attitude of satisfaction .. of the adverse resentment in a way of luxury and high end living - for at the end of life , nothing goes alog with you… (sic)," Big B penned.

