Big B dedicates poem by father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to Indian jawans

Mumbai, May 13 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a poem by his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in which he urged Indian soldiers to rise with strength and silent determination. The poem emphasized that their actions should send a powerful message to the enemy, without the need for words.

Amitabh took to his blog and first expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces.

“Jai Hind Jai Hind Ki Sena”, he wrote and also shared a poem by his legendary father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

He shared: “O hamaare vajra-durdam desh ke vikshubdh-krodhaatur jawaano! Kitkitakar aaj apne vajra ke-se dant bheencho, khade ho, aage badho, upar chadho, be-kanth khole. Bolna ho to tumhaare haath ki do choten bolen!”

The thespian then shared: “And the words of Poojya Babuji resound .. loud and clear .. and in reverberation .. from every element of the Country .. from every corner ..”

Sharing the meaning, he wrote: “Oh ! the angered and dedicated Jawans of the Country .. clench your teeth .. stand up and move forward .. upward and beyond .. without giving any voice .. if you have to speak .. may the sound be heard of your slaps registered on the face of the enemy !!”

It was on May 11, when Amitabh broke his much-criticised silence on Pahalgam attack and hailed Operation Sindoor.

Big B, who had faced flak for not commenting publicly after the April 22 massacre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, returned to X with a stirring tribute interwoven with poetic lines from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Since the attack, which saw 26 innocent civilians brutally murdered by Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), Bachchan's X account had gone unusually quiet.

The icon, however, did not mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name directly in his post.

Operation Sindoor is the code name for the precise and strategic retaliatory strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting nine key terror installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

