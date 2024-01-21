Big B greets fans outside 'Jalsa' during customary 'Sunday Darshan'

Mumbai, Jan 21 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born', greeted his fans outside his bungalow 'Jalsa' in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The fans looked excited while meeting him. Many also took pictures of the 'Don' actor.

The senior actor has been greeting his fans outside for the past 40 years.

For his Sunday darshan, the veteran actor opted for a white kurta that he paired with a shawl.

Earlier, the actor had shared on his blog that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans. He described it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, veteran Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan and actress Disha Patani.

The film, which was earlier titled 'Project K', has long been in the making.

The makers released the film's first look in July 2023. It was met with negative response and was later deleted by makers from social media handles and replaced with new imagery with some changes which also received criticism.

The new title of the film was unveiled at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con.

