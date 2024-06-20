Big B helps mother-to-be Deepika Padukone get up on the stage at the grand 'Kalki 2898 AD' event in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan who were present at the grand 'Kalki 2898 AD' event in Mumbai on Wednesday left fans in awe as they were caught sharing a cute moment.

Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media, but a new clip of the two has particularly captured everyone's admiration.

The video shows Amitabh Bachchan assisting pregnant Deepika Padukone as she gets onto the stage.

The video starts with Deepika rising from a sofa to join the "Kalki" cast on stage. Upon seeing her, Amitabh Bachchan quickly moves towards the stairs, offers his support, and holds Deepika's hand. This thoughtful gesture by Big B has impressed everyone.

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The 'Piku' actress announced her pregnancy in March this year and is due to deliver in September.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it.

Kamal Haasan is also a part of the film.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has become the most talked about production of 2024.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

