Big B is trying to cope up with this Gen Z struggle

Mumbai, Sep 28 Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, has shared his story of struggle with regards to the content on OTT.

The senior actor said that there’s a lot of content on the medium to OTT to keep up with. He also said that films are largely meant to be seen on the big screen considering the hard work of a film's crew.

The upcoming episode of the show features Kishor Aher from Bid, Maharashtra, who is a dedicated librarian preparing for a competitive exam. He shared his dream of establishing an educational institute in his village to honour his grandfather.

In a light-hearted exchange about watching movies on the big screen, Big B said, “It often happens that when I go to watch a film, I read the title beforehand, but if someone asks me a month later which movie I watched, I forget the name. I mention this because nowadays, there is an overwhelming abundance of films. Whether on mobile or in theatres, there are countless options everywhere”.

Kishor shared, "We usually watch movies on our mobile devices”, to which Amitabh Bachchan replied, "I find it difficult to watch on such a small screen; it feels a bit strange. We’ve worked hard to enjoy films on the big screen, Hum bade parde ke liye bane hai, and there’s something truly special about watching a film in the theatres”.

He also recalled the recent re-release of the iconic film ‘Sholay’ by the Film Heritage Foundation. Big B said that the silver screen has its own charm.

Kishor then shared that his father is a huge fan of Sholay and would get CDs of the movie, watching it on repeat. And, at the special request of fans, Mr. Bachchan delighted everyone by reciting his famous line from the film, "Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?"

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor