Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai vote in phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they cast their votes in the fifth phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Their daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently returned to India after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, was also spotted at a polling booth.

Amitabh chose to wear a traditional kurta-pyjama for the occasion, while Jaya also donned a traditional outfit.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was seen in a white oversized shirt and blue jeans, complemented by red slides and sunglasses. Notably, she had a cast on her arm.

Other stars, including, Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city.

The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also goiing to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Prominent leaders who are contesting the fifth phase include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Omar Abdullah and Rohini Acharya.

The Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor