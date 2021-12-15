Big B pens a heartfelt note for Sham Kaushal, wishing him on his son's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Many celebs across the industry congratulate newly wed couple Vicky and Katrina, now Big B has also pened a heartfelt note on couple's wedding.



Amitabh Bachchan took his Instagram and shared a lovely black and white picture of him and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, and wrote 'on set with Action Director , Sham ( Shyam ) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages a most humble endearing and loveable human Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan.’

As soon as he posted the picture Vicky without wasting any chance dropped comment, her wrote ‘Sir!’, followed by heart and folded hands emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has several lineups for her movies she will been seen in the movies like 'Tiger3' , ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. While Vicky will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next and ‘Takht’ in his kitty.