Big B pens heartfelt note for Abhishek’s work in latest film: You are Arjun Sen

Mumbai, Nov 25 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared an emotional note for her son Abhishek Bachchan and his latest release “I Want To Talk”.

Taking to his blog, he wrote: “Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film .. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you , equally gently , inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by.”

“No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into … ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film.”

Abhishek and Shoojit were promoting their upcoming film “I Want To Talk”, which narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

For the film Abhishek shared that there were no prosthetics involved, and he actually gained weight for the film.

Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek said, “I’m not in this shape anymore. But it’s been a learning experience. It’s been life-changing. And I hope that we’ve managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film”.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films, ‘I Want to Talk’ released on November 22, 2024.

Talking about Amitabh, who is currently seen as the host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, he was last seen on the big screen in the Tamil action drama “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

The cast also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

