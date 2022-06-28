Big B poses with south Indian cinematic heavyweights in viral pic

Mumbai, June 28 A picture of superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Nani and Dulquer Salmaan with filmmakers Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin is currently going viral on the Internet.

The picture is reported to be from the inaugural ceremony of the production house Vyjayanthi Movies' new office in Hyderabad. Vyjayanthi Movies, which recently clocked 50 years in the business, is currently bankrolling 'Project K' starring Prabhas, Big B and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Prabhas had requested the makers of 'Project K' to push the shooting dates of the film following Deepika's health scare.

The film, which is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 500 crore, is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and is Deepika's debut vehicle in Telugu cinema. The film is a science fiction and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

