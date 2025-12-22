Big B recollects first meeting with Gurdas Maan

Mumbai, Dec 22 Veteran Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan once revealed how he met the veteran Punjabi artiste Gurdas Maan.

An old video from the quiz based reality show has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows, the veteran actor recollecting their first meeting with the Punjabi legend.

He said, “Let me tell you something. I'm a big fan of Gurdas Maan. And I've been listening to him for many years. And I don't know if he remembers me or not, but I'm reminding him”.

“The first time we met was at an airport. And as soon as he came, he bowed to me. I got so nervous. I said, ‘What a great man you are’. Don't ever do this. I'm not worthy of this. I bow to you”, he added.

Gurdas Maan said, “You take such good care of an elderly person, a child, or anyone who can't walk properly. And even if they have a tear in their eyes, you treat them respectfully because the knowledge and art that you have inside you is not common. It's very bright. It's an example of perfectness. Thank you so much”.

A few days ago, Big B remembered his late mother Teji Bachchan on her 18th death anniversary. Amitabh took to his blog, where he uploaded a picture of his mother along with a heartfelt note, dedicating the day to his mother’s memory.

He wrote, “Maa ki yad main din samarpit aaj ka din. December 21. Kuch kehne ke liye shabd nahi hote bas… Prarthanayein. (Dedicated to Maa’s memory, today. December 21. There are no words left to say, bas… only prayers)”.

Teji Bachchan married Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Allahabad in 1941, and upon her wedding, Teji became a home maker. She remained a lover of the stage, and she would also sing at social gatherings if pressed.

They had two sons, Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan. She was in the hospital for almost the whole of 2007 and she was shifted to the ICU in November 2007 after her condition became worse. She died at the age of 93 on 21 December 2007 after a prolonged illness.

Talking about Amitabh, he recently had penned a note for the postponement of his grandson Agastya Nanda’s film ‘Ikkis’. The film was first scheduled to release October 2, which was later shifted. It was then scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25 alongside Kartik Aaryan’s romantic comedy drama ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’.

However, it is now set for a solo release on January 1. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centres on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

