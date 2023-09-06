Big B records smiling video of wife Jaya Bachchan, internet reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. He shares pictures and videos of his family members on Instagram and Twitter.

Wednesday turned out to be special for his fans as he dropped a goofy video with his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan from the sets of a commercial shoot.

Amitabh filmed himself in slow motion and then panned the camera to Jaya, who flashed a cute smile.

"… at work …," he captioned the post.

Amitabh looked handsome in a white outfit with a heavy necklace. Jaya can be seen dressed up in a silk white saree.

The short video of Jaya and Big B left netizens in awe.

"So cute (red heart emoji)," actor Bipasha Basu commented.

“The cutest,” wrote their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Daughter Shweta Nanda also commented, “cute.”

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children — author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have acted in several films, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

