Big B recreates iconic 'Zanjeer' dialogue with Javed Akhtar on KBC; watch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : The upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) is set to take fans on a nostalgic trip, as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will be seen recreating one of his most iconic moments from the 1973 classic 'Zanjeer.'

A new promo shared by the makers shows veteran writer Javed Akhtar and his son, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, joining Amitabh on the hot seat.

However, the highlight of the episode came when Big B delivers his famous dialogue from Zanjeer "Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye, sharafat se khade raho; yeh police station hai; tumhare baap ka ghar nahi."

Directed and produced by Prakash Mehra, 'Zanjeer' was written by the legendary duo Salim-Javed. The film also starred Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan, and Bindu. It was a massive success and is often credited with introducing the "angry young man" image of Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) also completed 25 years this year. The show first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs.

KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC has become more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives.

