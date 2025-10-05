Big B recreates ‘Zanjeer’ moment with Javed Akhtar in ‘KBC’

Mumbai, Oct 5 In the upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen recreating the magic of his 1973 film “Zanjeer” with veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhatar appeared as guests. The father-son duo sat on the hotseat as Amitabh mouthed the lines: “Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho; yeh police station hai; tumhare baap ka ghar nahi”.

Zanjeer is an action crime film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra and written by Salim–Javed. The film also stars Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu.

Zanjeer was the first of many collaborations between Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and Big B. Ever since Zanjeer, Salim–Javed wrote many of their subsequent scripts with Bachchan for the lead role and insisted on him being cast for their later films, including blockbusters such as Deewaar and Sholay, establishing Amitabh as a superstar.

The film followed the story of Vijay, an inspector who is suspended from duty, sets out to find his parents' murderers. With the help of a street-wise girl and a foe-turned-friend, he plans his revenge.

The film was remade in 2013 starring Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan. It was directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featured names such as Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the latter titled Thoofan.

On October 2, the icon shared a profound message on his blog blending ancient wisdom with the spirit of the festival of Dussehra.

“May the victory of good over evil be ever blessed in our lives and in the lives of all humanity,” he wrote on his blog.

He then went on to quote the Chanakya Niti and stressed that while goodness is to be celebrated, it must be accompanied by vigilance.

“Chanakya was a learned advisor to the Kingdom of Chandragupta Maurya . .. He taught wisdom .. be cautious when you are designed to give or do goodness to others .. to continue to trust all can lead to your problems in time .. the good souls ever possess this bad or evil trait that they trust all and find goodness in all ..good over evil .. has various connotations,” he added.

The thespian then went on to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra.

