Big B remembers his "friend, family, idol" Dharmendra in special tribute ahead of 'Ikkis' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his longtime friend and 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra, offering a glimpse into their bond.

The entire team of Dharmendra's final film 'Ikkis' recently was present at the Big B-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The film's lead actor, Agastya Nanda, was in attendance on his grandfather's show along with his director Sriram Raghavan and co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.

During the special episode, Big B opened up about late Dharmendra's final performance. "Ikkis is the last precious memory for us, left for millions of fans. An artist wants to practice art till his last breath. And this is what my friend, my family, my idol, Dharmendra Deol Ji did. Dharamji was not just a person; he was a feeling. And a feeling never lets anyone go. He is always with us as a memory, as a blessing."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared an anecdote from the sets of their iconic film 'Sholay', hailing the late actor's immense physical strength.

"He was a wrestler, and I came to know that about him one day. In the death scene, I was suffering, and it was because of him. He was holding me so tightly. It was a natural acting," the 'Piku' actor playfully shared.

Sriram Raghavan, who directed Dharmendra in 'Ikkis', also shared his memories of working with the legendary actor.

"I am very blessed. His last film is something where I think he is extraordinary," Raghavan said.

Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a longtime friendship with Dharmendra, was present at the final rites of the icon. He recently also attended a screening of 'Ikkis'.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It will be released on January 1, 2026.

