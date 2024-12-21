Big B remembers mother Teji Bachchan on 17th death anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 21 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has remembered his mother Teji Bachchan on her 17th death anniversary.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared an unseen picture of his mother, who passed away in 2007.

For the caption, he wrote: “Today the 21st of December: In remembrance… right before my eyes , each moment of each day.”

Teji Bachchan, who was the wife of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away on December 21, 2007, due to prolonged illness at the age of 93.

Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan got married in Allahabad in 1941, and upon her wedding, Teji became a homemaker. They had two sons: Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.

In 2017, Big B had spoken about his family's final moments with his mother, which he tagged as “difficult.”

"As she struggled to beat the heart rate monitor, valiant attempts made by the doctors in attendance, in the process of revival, were being conducted. The heart was responding intermittently her frail body," Amitabh had then written on his blog.

He added: “The force filled hand pumping on her chest by burly hands, were hurting for me to witness. The machine had given up, the revivalists were changing hands. The life of mother would stop for a while and then come back again.”

He had shared that the pumping manually continued with greater strength. The thespian had added that it became unbearable for him.

"We stood holding hands with each other and watched her go," he added.

Speaking about the cine icon, he recently spoke about granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s performance in school.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote: “Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such ..”

It was on December 19, when veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan attended the event along with their families for a school annual day act.

