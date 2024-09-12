Big B reminisces about ‘Bengali market ki chaat, Chandni Chowk’s paranthe wali gali’

Mumbai, Sep 12 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about Delhi’s chaat from Bengali Market and the paranthe wali gali in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

In a promo for “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, Amitabh was seen asking a contestant about what mall she would visit after she wins the amount.”

To which, the contestant said that it is not fun to shop in a mall. It is fun to shop in “Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar market.”

Replying to the contestant, Amitabh, who graduated from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal college, expressed his “dil ki baat” and said: “Ek dum dil ki baat keh di aapne. Dilli walon ke liye Sarojini market hi sabse ahem jagah hai.Woh aur Bengali market main chaat aur Chandani Chowk main paranthe wali gali.”

On Wednesday, Amitabh said his ‘work and day routine’ has undergone a change as he now rises and rests early.

The cine icon took to his blog, where he mentioned: “And the work and day routine undergoes a change .. an early rise , an early rest .. and the rest be blessed .. praying that this fructifies.”

He then recalled about his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s “shlok in Sanskrit”.

“And again Babuji's shlok in Sanskrit is remembered, on the early rise and the resting during the day, and the loss thereof... had recited it on KBC once,” he wrote.

The thespian mentioned that he was off to the “work shop of the body” and then “work of the sound.”

On the work front, Amitabh, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, will next be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film marks Big B’s debut in Tamil cinema.

