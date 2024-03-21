Big B reveals ‘multiple benefits’ of lazing around; gives you time to have paani poori

Mumbai, March 21 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spent a day lazing around and even shared the benefits of it, which he said was the opportunity to enjoy 'paani poori'.

The cine icon took to his blog, where the actor wrote: “The lazing around yesterday had multiple benefits... primarily the opportunity to consume - ‘paani poori’ or 'puchka’ or 'gol gappa’... different names from different regions of the Country -- Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi...BUT ALL HAVING THE SAME TASTE ..!!!”

Big B said: “That is what Bharat is all about.. We are different but we are ONE and the same taste!”

The cine icon then talked about his daughter Shweta Bachchan’s birthday.

“So the greetings and the emotion of Shweta’s Birthday with family at home, a personal family matter, to be used to justify their own AI construct...My mention of 'progress report’ in the family environ is a reference, in harmonious jest to, and known to all within family, as reference to Shweta and Abhishek... for they are the 'progress reports’ of Jaya and Me...

“...and the communicator with such immense 'ingenuity’ (sarky) connects it up to make their AI effort look genuine as, me wanting to clarify my illness 'report’...O BOY .. !”

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 A.D.', a science-fiction dystopian epic with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

