Big B says it was a ‘quiet family bring in’ for ‘better half' Jaya’s 76th b’day

Mumbai, April 9 As his "better half", Jaya Bachchan, turned 76 on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note expressing his love and gratitude for her.

The actor also shared that it was a "quiet family bring in" at midnight.

Taking to the blog, Big B shared: “It is in the morn of another family birth... of which that has required no explanation... the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always.”

“A quiet family 'bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour... and the love of immediate family presence,” he added.

In June 1973, Big B and Jaya Bachchan got married. The two have a daughter, Shweta, and a son, Abhishek Bachchan.

The two have worked together in films like 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Zanjeer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.

The two were last seen together on screen in R. Balki’s 2016 film 'Ki & Ka' in a special cameo. The film originally starred Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

